Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Premieres Taboo on Crackle

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that all eight episodes of season one of the Emmy-nominated gritty, period drama series Taboo will be exclusively available for free on Crackle beginning Wednesday, September 15th.

Taboo is one of the many series acquired from Sonar Entertainment by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. This is the second series that will premiere on Crackle from the Sonar library. The first was The Temptations, which quickly shot to the #1 series on the network.

“We are quickly integrating the Sonar library content into our Crackle Plus offerings and are finding that they are performing exceptionally well with our viewers,” said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. “We plan to continue to highlight other Sonar series and films over the coming months.”

Set in the year 1814, Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy), a man who has been to the ends of the earth and comes back irrevocably changed. Believed to be long dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father's shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father's legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.

Created by Steven Knight (Locke, Peaky Blinders), Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, Peaky Blinders) and his father, Edward “Chips” Hardy, the eight-part mysterious and dark drama is based on a story written by Tom Hardy and Chips Hardy. Led by Tom Hardy, Taboo boasts an all-star ensemble cast that includes Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl, Fargo), Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror), Stephen Graham (The Irishman, Greyhound), Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Night Manager), Michael Kelly (The Comey Rule, Jack Ryan), Franka Potente (Bourne Supremacy, ​​American Horror Story: Asylum), and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones, upcoming The Crown).