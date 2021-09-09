Searchlight Resources Earns 75% interest in Bootleg Lake Gold Option

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTC PINK: CNYCF)(FSE:2CC2) is pleased to announce that it has completed the required payments and work commitments to earn a 75% …

On June 30, 2021, Searchlight made a payment of $100,000 and issued 166,667 shares to New Moon Minerals, and in August 2021 the Company completed the required $750,000 in exploration expenditures to complete the 75% option. Searchlight is presently in discussions with New Moon to acquire the remaining 25% interest in the Bootleg Gold project.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTC PINK: CNYCF)(FSE:2CC2) is pleased to announce that it has completed the required payments and work commitments to earn a 75% interest in the Bootleg Lake Gold project, located near Creighton, Saskatchewan, five kilometres southwest of the Flin Flon mining complex.

"Bootleg Lake was Searchlight's first project in Saskatchewan, and this has led to the opportunity for Searchlight to acquire a portfolio of high quality gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, vanadium, uranium and rare earth projects in one of the best jurisdictions for mining investment in the world", stated Alf Stewart, Chairman.

The Bootleg property consists of 20 contiguous claims totalling 52 square kilometres (Map 1), with the core claims in good standing until 2040. The project area hosts four past-producing gold mines, including three mines - Rio, Henning-Maloney and Newcor Gold - with historical resource estimates. Apart from the known deposits, there are multiple additional gold and copper occurrences on the claims, including Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) targets.

To advance the property, the Company has completed two drill programs; in 2018 at the Rio Mine, and in 2021 at the Henning-Maloney Mine. The two drill programs were designed to confirm historical gold mineralization, and test for mineralization at greater depths.

"Searchlight has been encouraged by the exploration results to date, with drilling expanding the zones of known gold mineralization, including results at Henning-Maloney which indicate multiple vein structures starting close to the surface. Furthermore, geophysics suggests that three of the past-producing mines are part of the same 4-kilometre long structure", stated Stephen Wallace, CEO.

Foto: Accesswire

Map 1: Location of Bootleg Lake Option claims relative to Flin Flon

The 2018 drill program focused on the Rio Mine, drilling beneath the 1,500 metres of historic underground workings to confirm gold mineralization to a depth of approximately 200 metres. Significant results include: