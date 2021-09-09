checkAd

Flywire Announces Flywire Forward, a Virtual Event Focused on the Future of FinTech

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 15:20  |  31   |   |   

Flywire’s first-ever virtual industry event brings together business professionals across all industries

Three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes to keynote — “Determination, Dedication & Desire: Building an Olympic Mindset"

Intimate fireside chats with Flywire executives and experts from Nasdaq, Citi, Bain Capital Ventures and Money20/20

Flywire-exclusive research will unveil new trends in global commerce

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) (Flywire) a global payments enablement and software company, today announced its first-ever virtual industry event, Flywire Forward, which will bring together business professionals across a wide variety of industries to discuss the future of FinTech. The event, which is scheduled to take place on September 16th, will include one-on-one and group discussions with different industry experts, inspiring keynote speakers, virtual networking and more. Flywire will also share exclusive research on the present- and future-state of payments.

Registration for the Flywire Forward is now open. Flywire Forward is scheduled to take place from 9:30 am – 1:10 pm ET on September 16, 2021. Presentation content will be available to view online immediately following Flywire Forward.

In conjunction with Flywire Forward, Flywire will also unveil exclusive research that details some of the latest global payments trends emerging from the industries which Flywire supports. To register for early access to this new report, The Pulse on Payments, please sign up here.

Flywire Forward will bring to light the most pressing trends and issues shaping the FinTech ecosystem in a dynamic and engaging virtual program. In addition to Flywire executives, the event brings together expert speakers from Citi, Bain Capital Ventures and Money20/20 to discuss the future of payments, crypto, global commerce, and more.

“The rapid adaptation in e-commerce over recent years has shown the high standard of simplicity, ease and security that consumers and businesses expect in payments,” Mike Massaro, CEO, Flywire, said. “With Flywire Forward, our goal is to be an incubator for fresh perspectives and transformative ideas about FinTech and its increasingly vital role in business and organizational strategy.”

Dominique Dawes, three-time Olympian and Olympic Gold Medalist, will provide the keynote address and sit down for a Q&A session to discuss her personal motto – “Determination, Dedication & Desire: Building an Olympic Mindset.” Dawes will share personal stories from her years of competing on the world stage and will provide attendees with strategies to attain and sustain success in their personal and professional lives.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flywire Announces Flywire Forward, a Virtual Event Focused on the Future of FinTech Flywire’s first-ever virtual industry event brings together business professionals across all industries Three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes to keynote — “Determination, Dedication & Desire: Building an Olympic Mindset" Intimate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...