Parenteral Nutrition Market Size to Reach USD 270.9 Million by 2027 at CAGR 4.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parenteral Nutrition Market is Segmented by Type (Large Volume Parenteral (LVP), Small Volume Parenteral (SVP)), by Application (Basic Infusion, Therapeutic Infusion, Nutritious Infusion). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Nutrition Category.

The global Parenteral Nutrition market size is projected to reach USD 270.9 Million by 2027, from USD 204.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the global Parenteral Nutrition market are:

  • The presence of a large number of malnourished children, increasing premature births, and rising occurrence of cancer is expected to drive the Parenteral Nutrition market
  • The increasing geriatric population is expected to further augment the parenteral nutrition market. The geriatric population is more prone to serious hospitalization that needs administration of parenteral nutrition. 

Trends Influencing the growth of the Parenteral Nutrition Market 

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer has an impact on the use of parenteral nutrition around the world. Parenteral nutrition has the advantage of assisting in the provision of essential nutrients that aid in the maintenance of hydration, energy, and strength in cancer patients. Thus the rise in the number of cancer and other chronic disease is expected to drive the growth of the parenteral nutrition market. 

The growing number of malnutrition cases especially in children is expected to fuel the parenteral nutrition market. According to WHO, around 45% of deaths among children under 5 years of age are linked to under nutrition. These mostly occur in low- and middle-income countries. At the same time, in these same countries, rates of childhood obesity and obesity are rising which also lead to hospitalization and under parenteral nutrition.

Parenteral Nutrition Market share analysis

The single-dose amino acid solutions segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. This is attributable to an increase in the number of health-conscious people and the global incidence of numerous chronic diseases. During the projection period, revenue CAGR for the lipid emulsion segment is expected to be strong.

