www.fondsboutiquen.de / www.fundboutiques.com: Finanzplatz Schweiz & Rohstoffe - Natural Resources Day - Öl, Kohle, Kupfer, Uran, Klimawandel & more - 10.9.2021, Zürich (SIA Funds AG)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.09.2021, 15:31  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: Markus Hill / Schlagwort(e): Fonds/Konferenz
09.09.2021 / 15:31
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

"Dear Clients, dear Friends,

We would like to invite you to our annual Natural Resources Day on Friday, September 10, 2021.

As in the last three years, we are happy that we have again been able to gain some experienced and renowned external experts:

The Presentation will take place in Zurich on Friday, September 10 from 9.00 to 13.00.

Venue: Hotel Savoy Baur en Ville. A buffet lunch will be offered after the presentations.

The agenda will be the following:

09.00 Welcome by Alex Rauchenstein, CEO and Partner SIA
09.10 Ocean of opportunities, a deep dive into the fish market by Christoph Baldegger, CEO and Founder of Bonafide (see full CV)
09.40 Buy land - they don't make it anymore, ESG compliant land investments in Romania by Günther Biedermann, Partner Ante Asset Management (see full CV)
10.10 Coffee break10.25 The future of energy and coal by Dr. Lars Schernikau, he is an energy economist, entrepreneur, trader and book author on energy commodities (see full CV)
11.15 From Saulus to Paulus? The uranium market by Urs Marti, Partner SIA
11.45 Has the world enough copper for the green revolution by Prof. J. Carlos Jarillo, Founding Partner SIA
12.15 The most hated and therefore cheapest commodity sector! Narrative and reality in the energy market by Marcos Hernandez, Partner & CIO SIA
12.45 Back to the ocean - what are the waves telling us. A short technical analysis by Dr. Laszlo Gömöri, Spectralwaves, followed by some closing remarks by Alex Rauchenstein
13.00 Lunch

Please confirm your attendance by clicking here or sending an e-mail to Mrs Karin Ruettimann:
k.ruettimann@s-i-a.ch

We are looking forward to having you with us on this special occasion.

If you cannnot attend but would like to have a Zoom meeting instead, please don't hesitate to contact us.

