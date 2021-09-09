checkAd

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation.    Stock Exchange Release    9 Sept., 2021 at 4.30 p.m. EEST

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has today September 9, 2021 received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Adventurous Solutions AB.

According to the notification the holding of Adventurous Solutions AB in the Company’s shares and votes has decreased under 5 percent threshold on July 2, 2021. After the transaction, Adventurous Solutions AB holds 0 Company’s shares. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.

The shareholder of Adventurous Solutions AB has on 28 June 2021 resolved to distribute as dividends shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation. As a result, the ownership of Rovio Entertainment Corporation shares and votes of Adventurous Soltuions AB has decreased to less than 5 percent and the ownership of Adventurous Ideas Oy (which is beneficially owned by Jonathan Hed) in Rovio Entertainment Corporation shares and votes has increased to 7,87%.

Total positions of Adventurous Solutions AB:

 Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer  
Percentage of ownership after the threshold has been reached or crossed 0%

  		--

  		0 %

 

  		 
Percentage of ownership in the last notice (if flagged) 7.94%   7.94%  

Shares and voting rights of Adventurous Solutions AB on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
FI4000266804

  		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
  0 shares   0%  
Total 0 shares  

  		0%

 

  		 

The Company has a total of 82,101,203 shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

For further information:
Minna Raitanen, General Counsel
RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)





