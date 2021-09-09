Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has today September 9, 2021 received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Adventurous Solutions AB.

According to the notification the holding of Adventurous Solutions AB in the Company’s shares and votes has decreased under 5 percent threshold on July 2, 2021. After the transaction, Adventurous Solutions AB holds 0 Company’s shares. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.

The shareholder of Adventurous Solutions AB has on 28 June 2021 resolved to distribute as dividends shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation. As a result, the ownership of Rovio Entertainment Corporation shares and votes of Adventurous Soltuions AB has decreased to less than 5 percent and the ownership of Adventurous Ideas Oy (which is beneficially owned by Jonathan Hed) in Rovio Entertainment Corporation shares and votes has increased to 7,87%.

Total positions of Adventurous Solutions AB:

Shares and voting rights of Adventurous Solutions AB on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

The Company has a total of 82,101,203 shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

