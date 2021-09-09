checkAd

Canada Carbon Completes Initial Prospecting Campaign at Asbury

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB), (FF: U7N1) is pleased to announce that a field prospecting campaign was completed over historical electromagnetic anomalies (‘EM’) on its Asbury claims (‘the Property’).

From July 26, 2021 to July 30, 2021, a nine person team prospected, mapped and sampled the property equipped with two Bm4+ ‘Beep Mat’ electromagnetic detectors used to follow multiple conductors found in a 2013 Heliborne Magnetic and TDEM survey by Focus Graphite (DUBE,2013). Three geological fold patterns in the conductor anomalies were defined from the 2013 survey. Folding is very significant for graphite exploration since it can allow a thickening and enrichment of the graphitic horizon along the fold hinge. One of these folds is located at the historical Asbury mine, whereas two others had yet to be investigated in detail.

The Property is overlain by one to two metres of glacial till, as is commonly encountered in this part of Quebec. A team using a Beep Mat EM detector attempted to locate the aerial conductors by crossing the surface perpendicular to their strike. When a conductive target was identified, trenching was conducted in an attempt to sample any subcropping mineralization. Other team members scouted the area seeking potential outcrop or mineralized boulders at surface. As the Beep Mat could only detect conductors within one metre of surface, a number of the aerial conductors were not confirmed during this preliminary survey.

A total of 59 grab samples were taken, and were bagged and tagged on site. Figure 1 shows conductor anomalies on the Property and the associated rock samples taken during the field work which will provide the Company with a strong indication as to the potential grade and quantity of graphite associated with some of the conductors.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Additionally, the Company took 42 till samples, located glacially down-ice from the conductive anomalies. These till samples will be assayed to determine whether there may be zones of enriched mineralization not detected in the grab sampling program.

All of the samples were shipped to Actlab in Ancaster, Ontario for graphitic carbon (“Cg”) analysis. Both rock and till samples will be prepared using method RX1-Graphitic in which the samples undergo drying, crushing up to 90% passing through a #10 square-mesh screen, riffle splitting (250 gram) and pulverization to 95% passing a 105 um square-mesh screen. Graphitic carbon is then determined by multistage furnace treatment and infrared absorption, with a 0.05% detection limit using analysis package 4F-C-Graphitic.

