DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company Finalizing Initial Dealer Network as Production Readies

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to declare that its electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor Company, is preparing to reveal the initial dealerships that will carry their inventory.



“The company has received over twenty-six formal requests in Canada with further inquiries coming in from the USA with great demand for dealer applications representing the top EV markets from coast to coast. We are extremely pleased with the quality of candidates and the facilities being offered by potential partners. With each applicant's supplied budget suggesting an average of over 300 Imperium Motor vehicles sold per year, an initial order of at least 50 vehicles per dealer market is needed to satisfy the pre-sold orders, demonstration vehicles and showroom units. It is our intention to announce agreements with many of these dealers during the next 30 to 45 days as these dealerships will initially span most of Canada and several states. The company is poised to continue adding dealerships on an ongoing basis.” stated Christian Dubois, President, Imperium Canada.