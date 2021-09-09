DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company Finalizing Initial Dealer Network as Production Readies
SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to declare that its electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor
Company, is preparing to reveal the initial dealerships that will carry their inventory.
“The company has received over twenty-six formal requests in Canada with further inquiries coming in from the USA with great demand for dealer applications representing the top EV markets from coast to coast. We are extremely pleased with the quality of candidates and the facilities being offered by potential partners. With each applicant's supplied budget suggesting an average of over 300 Imperium Motor vehicles sold per year, an initial order of at least 50 vehicles per dealer market is needed to satisfy the pre-sold orders, demonstration vehicles and showroom units. It is our intention to announce agreements with many of these dealers during the next 30 to 45 days as these dealerships will initially span most of Canada and several states. The company is poised to continue adding dealerships on an ongoing basis.” stated Christian Dubois, President, Imperium Canada.
“It is exciting to see strong interest from consumers, dealers and member of the media. Our team has put in a lot of work, and this will start to pay dividends as we expect production and deliveries to begin next quarter.” stated Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motors. “This is such a crucial time to bring zero emission vehicles.”
About DSG Global
DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.
About Imperium Motor Corp.
Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.
