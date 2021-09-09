Lam Research to Open New Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Facility in Oregon

Hiring is underway for hundreds of new roles in the City of Sherwood

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced the expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Oregon with a new 45,000 square foot facility in the city of Sherwood, planned to open in December 2021. Lam is one of the largest suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the world, and this new site will supply chipmakers with the critical tools needed to build chips that power advanced electronic devices. The new facility is Lam’s fifth manufacturing site in the United States and will further enhance its resilience and ability to meet increasing customer demand, as chip suppliers seek to ramp up production globally.

Lam expects its new facility to create approximately 300 new jobs and career opportunities for residents of the Sherwood and Washington County communities, including armed forces veterans, college students and high school graduates. Many of the openings will be staffed through Lam’s contracted staffing agencies, including Acara Solutions and Randstad USA. Benefits are expected to include a multi-week paid training program that teaches highly sought-after skills for semiconductor and technology industry jobs, a sign-on bonus, competitive wages, paid time-off options, paid holidays, and healthcare coverage.