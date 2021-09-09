checkAd

Lam Research to Open New Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Facility in Oregon

Hiring is underway for hundreds of new roles in the City of Sherwood

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced the expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Oregon with a new 45,000 square foot facility in the city of Sherwood, planned to open in December 2021. Lam is one of the largest suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the world, and this new site will supply chipmakers with the critical tools needed to build chips that power advanced electronic devices. The new facility is Lam’s fifth manufacturing site in the United States and will further enhance its resilience and ability to meet increasing customer demand, as chip suppliers seek to ramp up production globally.

Lam expects its new facility to create approximately 300 new jobs and career opportunities for residents of the Sherwood and Washington County communities, including armed forces veterans, college students and high school graduates. Many of the openings will be staffed through Lam’s contracted staffing agencies, including Acara Solutions and Randstad USA. Benefits are expected to include a multi-week paid training program that teaches highly sought-after skills for semiconductor and technology industry jobs, a sign-on bonus, competitive wages, paid time-off options, paid holidays, and healthcare coverage.

“We are building the manufacturing workforce of the future—from our comprehensive training program and next-generation manufacturing techniques, to our agile and collaborative work environment,” said Tim Archer, president and CEO of Lam Research. “As we continue to expand our manufacturing operations, we are pleased to open a second facility in Oregon. We appreciate the productive partnership with the city of Sherwood and look forward to being an active member of their business community.”

“We are excited to work with Lam Research as they expand into our city,” said Keith Mays, Mayor of Sherwood, Oregon. “Having a leading semiconductor manufacturing equipment company in Sherwood will create new high-quality jobs and bring significant economic impact to our community.”

New team members will start their training program at Lam’s nearby site in Tualatin, Oregon until the new manufacturing building opens in Sherwood. Available positions include assemblers, test technicians, engineering technicians, and material handlers.

Both Acara Solutions and Randstad USA are hosting ongoing virtual job fairs for the Lam manufacturing positions. Job candidates seeking more information can contact Acara.Lam.TUAL@acarasolutions.com or Randstadmfgtualatin@lamresearch.com.

