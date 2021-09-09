Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters Senior Housing Market - Closes on 112 Unit 55+ Condominium Site in Burien, Washington for $2,600,000

Gig Harbor, Washington , Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of approximately 2.34 acres of land for the construction of 112 senior condominium units in Burien, Washington for $2,600,000. In the heart of Western Washington’s Puget Sound Region, Burien, located in King County, is less than a 15 minute commute to downtown Seattle and 30 minutes to Tacoma. The Mira Condominiums will cater to the 55+ age demographic and will be ideally suited for retiring employees from King County which contains the corporate headquarters of Amazon, Microsoft, Costco, Starbucks, Nordstrom’s, Weyerhaeuser, PACCAR, Expedia, and Alaska Airlines, among others. Boeing no longer maintains its corporate headquarters in the Seattle region but does have approximately 58,000 employees in Washington State, the majority of whom are located in the Puget Sound region. Harbor anticipates the Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom senior condominium units will be priced between $395,000 and $495,000 and fill a significant need in the local marketplace. Home prices climbed 25% year over year and the median selling price of a home in King County according to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released August 31, 2021, was $871,000.

Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor, stated, “Burien represents an ideal location for Harbor Custom Homes to enter the 55+ Senior Housing Market and address the significant need for affordable senior housing in King County. As home prices continue to escalate due to record low inventory levels, seniors on fixed incomes are pressured to sell their homes as taxes and the costs of maintaining their property escalate at unprecedented levels.” “We are directly addressing a fundamental need in the marketplace and believe offering 55+ senior condominiums priced below $400,000 in Burien serves an important community need while providing an excellent growth opportunity for the Company,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Chief Operating Officer at Harbor.