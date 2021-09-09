checkAd

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters Senior Housing Market - Closes on 112 Unit 55+ Condominium Site in Burien, Washington for $2,600,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 15:30  |  104   |   |   

Gig Harbor, Washington , Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has closed  the acquisition of approximately 2.34 acres of land for the construction of 112 senior condominium units in Burien, Washington for $2,600,000. In the heart of Western Washington’s Puget Sound Region, Burien, located in King County, is less than a 15 minute commute to downtown Seattle and 30 minutes to Tacoma. The Mira Condominiums will cater to the 55+ age demographic and will be ideally suited for retiring employees from King County which contains the corporate headquarters of Amazon, Microsoft, Costco, Starbucks, Nordstrom’s, Weyerhaeuser, PACCAR, Expedia, and Alaska Airlines, among others. Boeing no longer maintains its corporate headquarters in the Seattle region but does have approximately 58,000 employees in Washington State, the majority of whom are located in the Puget Sound region. Harbor anticipates the Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom senior condominium units will be priced between $395,000 and $495,000 and fill a significant need in the local marketplace. Home prices climbed 25% year over year and the median selling price of a home in King County according to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released August 31, 2021, was $871,000.

Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor, stated, “Burien represents an ideal location for Harbor Custom Homes to enter the 55+ Senior Housing Market and address the significant need for affordable senior housing in King County. As home prices continue to escalate due to record low inventory levels, seniors on fixed incomes are pressured to sell their homes as taxes and the costs of maintaining their property escalate at unprecedented levels.” “We are directly addressing a fundamental need in the marketplace and believe offering 55+ senior condominiums priced below $400,000 in Burien serves an important community need while providing an excellent growth opportunity for the Company,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Chief Operating Officer at Harbor.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters Senior Housing Market - Closes on 112 Unit 55+ Condominium Site in Burien, Washington for $2,600,000 Gig Harbor, Washington , Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...