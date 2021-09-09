checkAd

IFS Field Service Management named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for sixth consecutive time

IFS named as a Leader and is placed furthest along the Completeness of Vision axis

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, is proud to be named a Leader for the sixth consecutive time and positioned furthest for its completeness of vision in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management 2021*. The company attributes its extraordinary track record to its dogmatic customer focus and deep domain expertise. IFS's vision is to help service companies increase brand loyalty, grow revenues profitably and build advocacy in their customer base by delivering amazing Moments of Service.

Amid considerable global headwinds in 2020, IFS stayed firmly focused on its commitment to deliver flexible and easy-to-use service management solutions and grew its new license bookings in the service management business unit by 105%. The company continued to grow its business organically through the enhancement of its existing products and inorganically with the acquisition of Clevest Solutions Inc., the leading provider of mobile workforce management and advanced network deployment solutions for utilities customers. 

From a product perspective, 2020 saw the launch of IFS Remote Assistance, the state-of-the-art merged reality (MR) solution that makes it possible for field technicians to share real-life situations with remote experts. The solution gained immediate market traction, and secured customer wins from blue-chip companies such as Panasonic and Alfa Laval. This capability enables hands-on service and repair instructions to be visually demonstrated and executed and is proving to be equally successful in 2021.

Released in September 2020, the new and enhanced capabilities of IFS Customer Engagement drew on artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enrich the customer service experience. The highly configurable, integrated and fully branded omnichannel hub lets customers book services and get accurate information online, through social channels or over the phone. The effectiveness of the IFS Customer Engagement solution delivers improved first-contact resolution and, with that, greater moments of service.

