checkAd

U.S. Interest in IoT Remains High Amid Questions About 5G

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 15:42  |  34   |   |   

Interest in using 5G networks for enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) applications is high in the U.S., even though questions remain about the deployment of the latest mobile technology, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Internet of Things – Services and Solutions Report for the U.S. sees growing interest in using the IoT in a number of industries, despite continuing concerns about the location of 5G towers, misinformation about health effects, and spotty deployment.

Enterprises, the report says, need to focus on the quality of their wireless networks supporting IoT, as mobile network operators, in a bid to manage costs, often choose to shut down older networks to reallocate available spectrum to 5G. Shuttering events happen on a per-country, per-operator basis, which makes them difficult to manage.

“5G hype is rampant, and not all spectrum types are available in a particular country or on a particular mobile network,” said Ron Exler, principal analyst with ISG Research and author of the report. “Enterprises need to work with their network and IoT providers to manage the selection of replacement technologies in advance of shuttering events, preferably in conjunction with 5G deployment.”

Despite the uncertainty over 5G, U.S. enterprises are showing renewed interest in the IoT and the industrial IoT. “Manufacturers need smart factories and supply chains to keep up with the competition, and consumers are demanding smart, connected vehicles with a focus on user experience,” said Dave Lewis, partner, ISG Manufacturing. “Many organizations already have chosen their IoT platforms and use cases, and are looking to their service providers to help them scale deployments.”

Even though overall deployment of the IoT slowed in 2020, due in part to the impact of COVID-19, smart manufacturing initiatives in the U.S. had been moving forward quickly before the pandemic, and the manufacturing sector increased its spending on IoT outsourcing contracts in the last year, the report says. Outside of manufacturing, spending on IoT outsourcing contracts across industries began to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Many companies rolling out IoT remain concerned about cybersecurity, and they’re turning to service providers to help them protect the data flowing over IoT systems, the report says.

IoT service providers are building security services into their consulting and managed services engagements, especially those focused on IT and operational technology (OT) convergence, the report adds. Many security services cover the entire IoT ecosystem, from the edge to the cloud to on-premises systems.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Interest in IoT Remains High Amid Questions About 5G Interest in using 5G networks for enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) applications is high in the U.S., even though questions remain about the deployment of the latest mobile technology, according to a new report published today by Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Enterprises Worldwide Show Renewed Interest in IoT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21SAP S/4HANA Adoption Rebounds After COVID-19 Slump, as Providers Strengthen Portfolios
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Insurers Seek Help from Outsourcing Providers to Keep Up with Changing Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ISG to Publish Study of AWS Partners Helping Companies Adopt Public Cloud Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Deutsche Unternehmen wenden sich im Zuge der Pandemie verstärkt an Cybersecurity-Anbieter
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21COVID-19 Shapes Enterprise Sourcing Strategies, Fueling Growth in Private/Hybrid Cloud Adoption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Deutsche Unternehmen steuern Richtung S/4HANA und Cloud-Migration: SAP und Serviceprovider bieten Support-Programme an
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21ISG to Publish Study on Digital Service Providers for Life Sciences Industry
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten