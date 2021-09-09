Reference is made to the announcement 2 September 2021 regarding potential issuance of senior unsecured green bonds. Today, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has successfully completed new senior unsecured green bond issues of NOK 500 million with maturity 17 September 2026, NOK 500 million with maturity 17 September 2027, and NOK 500 million with maturity 17 September 2031. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed. The bonds have a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 1,00% per annum for the 5 year tranche, 3 months NIBOR + 1,15% per annum for the 6 year tranche, and a fixed rate of 3,35% per annum for the 10 year tranche. The settlement date is set to 17 September 2021 for all three tranches. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.



Danske Bank and DNB Markets acted as Global Coordinators and Green Bond Advisors, and Danske Bank, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as Joint Lead Managers in connection with the bond issue.