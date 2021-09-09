checkAd

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
9 September 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG,) (“Falcon”) announces that its Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting will be held via teleconference on 12 November 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Dublin time).

A complete notice and related documents will be sent to the shareholders of record as at 5 October 2021 and will also be filed on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

The Notice of the Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting and record date has been filed on SEDAR.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
   
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)  
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771
   
   

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





