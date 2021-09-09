Company announcement no 15/2021 - Confirmed African Swine Fever at “Idavang Ostrov Farm” in Russia

Confirmed African Swine Fever at “Idavang Ostrov Farm” in Russia

Confirmation have been received from the state laboratory, that Ostrov Farm has been infected by African Swine Fever (ASF).

Idavang collaborates with State officials and provide all the information requested. Immediately employees have been informed about the most important decisions. All pigs on the farm unfortenately have to be utillized. The herd consist of about 53 thousand pigs and the herd is insured.