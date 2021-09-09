checkAd

Bureau Betak joins The Independents Group

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 15:54  |  32   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independents Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake of Bureau Betak, the internationally renowned events production agency established by Alexandre de Betak in 1990. The move brings together leading forces in luxury, consolidating The Independents Group and Bureau Betak into the largest communications, experience, influence and digital marketing agency within fashion and lifestyle globally.

(PRNewsfoto/The Independents Group)

The move cements The Independents Group and Bureau Betak's status as industry trailblazers, collectively enabling an integrated approach to comprehensive client services. Under the umbrella, the group is a global leader in communications and digital marketing (Karla Otto/The Qode), experience and content (K2/The Qode) and influence and data (Lefty). This strategic acquisition of Bureau Betak expands The Independents' influence in these fast-moving industries.

To date, Bureau Betak, known for its innovation and creativity, has designed and produced over 1,500 world-class events, becoming the largest production agency in the world with offices in Paris, Shanghai, New York and Los Angeles. Its broad-ranging work spans high-end fashion shows, exhibitions and events across the realms of luxury, fashion, lifestyle and tech that seamlessly translate to the online realm.

Alexandre de Betak — together with his long-term collaborators and now managing partners Benedicte Fournier Beckmann, Paco Raynal and Guillaume Troncy — will continue to lead Bureau Betak as Chief Creative Officer, with a focus on global acceleration within Asia and the Middle East where The Independents Group has a solid presence. Alexandre de Betak will also join the group's board, offering his strong creative vision, network and resources across the agency collective globally. In his role, he will spearhead new creative ventures for the group, further deepening and driving its cutting-edge approach in this increasingly digitised luxury sphere.

Bureau Betak will bring its sustainability-led focus to the agency collective, implementing its best-practice insights across strategy, creative and production to ensure The Independents Group sets the benchmark as a leader in the field. Bureau Betak is the first luxury agency to receive the ISO 20121 certification for sustainable production practices.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bureau Betak joins The Independents Group NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Independents Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake of Bureau Betak, the internationally renowned events production agency established by Alexandre de Betak in 1990. The move …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by ...
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the ...
Healthcare Analytics Market worth $75.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Essity raises EUR 600m in the bond market
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...