Bureau Betak joins The Independents Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independents Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake of Bureau Betak, the internationally renowned events production agency established by Alexandre de Betak in 1990. The move brings together leading forces in luxury, consolidating The Independents Group and Bureau Betak into the largest communications, experience, influence and digital marketing agency within fashion and lifestyle globally.

The move cements The Independents Group and Bureau Betak's status as industry trailblazers, collectively enabling an integrated approach to comprehensive client services. Under the umbrella, the group is a global leader in communications and digital marketing (Karla Otto/The Qode), experience and content (K2/The Qode) and influence and data (Lefty). This strategic acquisition of Bureau Betak expands The Independents' influence in these fast-moving industries.

To date, Bureau Betak, known for its innovation and creativity, has designed and produced over 1,500 world-class events, becoming the largest production agency in the world with offices in Paris, Shanghai, New York and Los Angeles. Its broad-ranging work spans high-end fashion shows, exhibitions and events across the realms of luxury, fashion, lifestyle and tech that seamlessly translate to the online realm.

Alexandre de Betak — together with his long-term collaborators and now managing partners Benedicte Fournier Beckmann, Paco Raynal and Guillaume Troncy — will continue to lead Bureau Betak as Chief Creative Officer, with a focus on global acceleration within Asia and the Middle East where The Independents Group has a solid presence. Alexandre de Betak will also join the group's board, offering his strong creative vision, network and resources across the agency collective globally. In his role, he will spearhead new creative ventures for the group, further deepening and driving its cutting-edge approach in this increasingly digitised luxury sphere.

Bureau Betak will bring its sustainability-led focus to the agency collective, implementing its best-practice insights across strategy, creative and production to ensure The Independents Group sets the benchmark as a leader in the field. Bureau Betak is the first luxury agency to receive the ISO 20121 certification for sustainable production practices.