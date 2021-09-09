Gb Sciences Presenting COVID-Related Cytokine Release Syndrome Results at H.C. Wainwright's 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gb Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading plant-inspired biopharmaceutical development company, today announced that their President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, will deliver their company presentation during the Healthcare & Biotech Track at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference , to be held virtually from September 13 to September 15, 2021.

Highlighting Gb Sciences' Development of Plant-Inspired Therapies for COVID-related Cytokine Release Syndrome, Chronic Pain, and Parkinson's Disease during the Healthcare & Biotech Track starting Monday, September 13.

Dr. Small-Howard will provide an overview of Gb Sciences' drug development pipeline of novel plant-inspired pharmaceuticals for COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, chronic pain, and Parkinson's disease and highlight their strategic advantages, including PhAROS, their proprietary, AI-enabled drug discovery platform. For the first time, Dr. Small-Howard will present results from their recent proof-of-concept study on cytokine release syndrome therapies designed to suppress COVID-related hyperinflammation.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to present the strategic advantages of Gb Sciences' novel, plant-inspired biopharmaceutical pipeline, and I look forward to sharing the results of the new research we've conducted to validate our plant-inspired therapies for COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, Parkinson's disease, and chronic pain," said Dr. Small-Howard. "We are optimistic about what these findings mean for the future development of plant-inspired pharmaceuticals as novel anti-inflammatory therapies for COVID-patients and for the treatment of many other serious medical conditions."

Dr. Small-Howard and Dr. Michael Farley, President of Gb Sciences' Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc., will also meet one-on-one with potential investors and development partners.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Participants can register for the event at: http://www.hcwevents.com/annualconference

To learn more about Gb Sciences and their involvement in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, please visit https://gbsciences.com

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.