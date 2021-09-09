Fernhill Corp. Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President of Engineering and Progress on its Newly Acquired Crypto Mining Operating System, PerfectMine

checkAd

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Fernhill Corporation (OTC PINK:FERN) - a developer and acquirer of high performance proprietary software solutions focused on cryptocurrency mining, digital asset trading and blockchain applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathanael Coonrod, as Executive VP of Engineering.

"We are thrilled with the appointment of Mr. Coonrod as our EVP of Engineering, said Fernhill CEO Marc Lasky. "Nathanael is a world-class software engineer that has worked on a wide range of mission critical projects with a vast array of companies. He also helped author multiple, issued and pending, patents around blockchain and distributed computing technologies. Having a specialization in blockchain development, crypto mining, and large-scale software development projects, Nathanael has created several cutting-edge technologies and private blockchains that led to multiple successful exits, and as such, I am confident that he is the perfect person to help us take Fernhill to the next level."

Prior to joining Fernhill, Nathanael led multinational engineering and development teams on projects for both established and start-up companies, including Tesla, Roger's Corp, and FogChain, to name a few. With Fernhill, Nathanael's duties will include spearheading all product development, technology implementation guidelines and collaborating with all existing and upcoming acquisitions to make sure integration goes smoothly, synergies are created and a technology roadmap is established to support growth. Synergies are exceedingly important in light of Fernhill's recently announced letter of intent to acquire a digital asset trading platform.

"I personally know Nathanael and have worked with him on multiple projects during the past 5 years - he not only brings a wealth of development experience and a history of success, he has a nice blend of entrepreneurial and organizational leadership experience which we greatly value," stated Chris Kern, Strategic Advisor of Fernhill Corp. "Thanks to his incredible expertise in software engineering, blockchain and crypto mining operations, we're very excited to have him join Fernhill. Nathanael will lead the development efforts towards making PerfectMine the best in class operating system for miners, and we can't wait for the initial relaunch of the PerfectMine platform under his guidance within the next couple weeks."

