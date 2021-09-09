checkAd

AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling Approximately $2.0 Million

Y-T-D sales total $19.8 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $2,097,500. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $19.8 million.

Orders consisted of the following equipment:

Two Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric MiniZ Skid Steer loaders and one all-electric Kovaco Elise 900 loader were sold. The MiniZs were purchased by a contractor who provides services to a U.S. government facility in Alaska. While the contractor has purchased other skid steer loaders from AmeraMex, the Kovacos were purchased as their zero emissions make them perfect for use within the facility. The third MiniZ was purchased by a large landowner in Northern California. The Elise 900 was purchased by a manufacturing company in Southern California.

Kovaco Electric's MiniZ Skid Steer Loader

Three Kalmar 650 Forklifts were purchased by a commercial construction company. The Kalmar Forklifts each have a 65,000-pound capacity.

Kalmar 650 Forklift

Two Xtreme Telehandlers, Model 1255 with a 12,000-pound capacity and Model 621 with a 6,000-pound capacity were purchased by a commercial construction company. A Telehandler is a construction vehicle made to lift items and heavy weights, and it often is a hybrid of the crane and forklift in terms of abilities and size. The main feature of the telehandler is its boom, which is capable of equipping attachments for further uses.

Xtreme Telehandler

An ASV RT-120F (forestry model) with mulching head was purchased by a fire protection company in Northern California. The equipment is used to remove debris and underbrush from agriculture lands and forests.

ASV RT-120F

Two Taylor Loaded Container Handlers were sold, one to a port located in Seattle, WA and one to a port located in Houston, TX.

For more information and pricing of logistics, construction, and forestry equipment or to receive information and arrange for a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders or the line of ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member 
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663265/AmeraMex-International-Announces-Equ ...




