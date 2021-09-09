Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexico crawler excavator market is expected to grow at a CAGR by volume of over 3.88% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Mexico's economy contracted by 8.5% in 2020 due to disruption in the supply chain caused by COVID-19. The depreciation of oil prices in the global market severely impacts the Mexican economy as it is the third-largest exporter of crude oil in the Americas. The construction and mining industries declined by 17.9% and 17%, respectively, in 2020 due unavailability of raw materials and labor.

2. Mexico is an attractive FDI destination for the manufacturing and service industry. Manufacturing attracts ~ 47% of FDI, followed by the service sector ~17%. The construction and mining sectors attract ~9% of FDI. The FDI inflow in 2020 reduced to USD 29 billion due to the negative impact of the pandemic. Although it is expected to improve in the future with the help of various government initiates such free-trade agreements with 46 countries including with the European union, Japan, Israel, and countries from Latin Americas.

3. Mexico is located close to main Economic centers such as the US and Europe. It provides the strategic geographical location and excellent commercial relations to the neighboring countries.

4. The rise in infrastructure development and mining projects will drive the demand for crawler excavator in Mexican market. To overcome the negative impact of the pandemic Mexican government spends on infrastructure and transport development projects through the PPP (public private partnership) model. The infrastructure plan includes 147 projects that involve road, airport, ports, and the telecommunication sector. The government approves USD 2.1 billion of PPP (public private partnership) projects in 2021. Some of the main development projects are Maya Train, Mexico- Toluca interurban train, T-MEC Corridor, and Cancun urban Transport system, which are started in 2021 and are expected to get completed by 2025.