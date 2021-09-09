checkAd

Cities, Counties and Public Sector Organizations in the State of Florida Implement GTY Technology Solutions to Provide Better Experience for Citizens and Government Personnel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 16:00  |  36   |   |   

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that its subsidiaries, Bonfire, CityBase, eCivis, OpenCounter and Questica, are working with 95 government entities and public sector organizations throughout Florida to enhance digital services and transform the constituent experience.

Bonfire, a leader in strategic sourcing and eProcurement software for the public sector, now supports 18 public sector clients throughout the state of Florida including 7 K-12 and higher education institutions, 4 municipalities, 2 healthcare institutions and 5 special districts including 3 transit authorities. Its scalable cloud-based solutions help procurement and finance departments better manage supplier contracts and digitize the procurement process to support strategic spending of public funds throughout the state.

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, is helping four city and county governments in Florida provide a better payment experience for their constituents. The City of Edgewater, Hillsborough County, St. Lucie County, and Volusia County have elected to modernize their payments process with self-service kiosks that accept cash, check, and cards. This 24/7 payment option especially provides residents who prefer to pay their bills in cash, or those who need to make payments outside of business hours, with a secure and convenient alternative to taking time off work during business hours or using costly third-party services. The integrated, cloud-based kiosk technology digitizes the in-person payment experience to significantly reduce person-to-person contact during the pandemic, and will reduce workloads for city staff by eliminating historically manual reconciliation processes.

eCivis, the most widely used SaaS-based grants management solution for state, local and tribal governments, is working with 23 cities, 10 counties, 1 college and 2 special districts in the State of Florida. Recently, eCivis has broadened its grants management support throughout the state by collaborating with the Florida League of Cities (FLC) to launch The FLC Grants Assistance Program. Through this initiative, eCivis is providing each of FLC’s 411 incorporated cities, towns, and villages access to the nation’s largest professionally curated database of grants and the tools to help them successfully identify, apply for and manage the application process. The organization has seen a very high level of early engagement, with more than 100 cities signed up in the first three months.

