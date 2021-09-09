checkAd

AXIS Insurance Expands US Renewables Team With New Hires

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced three appointments within its US Renewables team, effective immediately. Becky Nace-Grover joins AXIS as a Senior Underwriter, Kamran Hameed joins as a Cross-Class Underwriter, and German Torres joins as an Underwriter. Their responsibilities will include strengthening new and existing broker and partner relationships, as well as developing new business opportunities to continue delivering high-level customer service.

“Given the continued growth of wind, solar and battery energy storage projects in the United States, we are expanding the size of our underwriting team to meet the needs of our insureds and broker partners alike. With their combined industry knowledge and expertise, Becky, Kamran and German will play a vital role in helping us meet the demands of the growing renewable energy market. I am delighted to welcome them to the team,” said Sam Walsh, Head of US Renewable Energy.

Ms. Nace-Grover was previously President of Niche Underwriting at ProSight Specialty Insurance where she oversaw various specialty portfolios, including the Solar Contractor program. Prior to that, she spent six years at GCube Insurance Services as an Underwriter focusing on Wind and Solar clients. She will be based in New York and report to Mr. Walsh.

Mr. Hameed was most recently a Senior Underwriter at Alta Risk LLC, where he worked with an array of renewable energy contractors. Prior to that, he was an Underwriter at AIG for six years. In his new role, Mr. Hameed will be based in Kansas City and report to Mr. Walsh.

Mr. Torres is transferring internally from the AXIS Property and Energy team, where he has underwritten property, political risk and renewable energy business based in Latin America. Prior to joining AXIS in 2019, Mr. Torres was a Property Underwriter at Hannover Re for five years. He is based in San Francisco and also reports to Mr. Walsh.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

