Meridian Launches Two New Air-Dryable qPCR Mixes Enabling Direct Detection of DNA or RNA from Stool Samples

CINCINNATI, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the addition of two new Air-Dryable Master Mixes with the launch of its Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Stool and Air-Dryable Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Stool Mixes. These innovative master mixes are designed to develop room-temperature stable molecular diagnostic assays that directly target nucleic acid sequences from crude stool material.

Many gastrointestinal diagnostic tests use stool samples, including inflammatory bowel disease, gastric or colon cancer, and screening for harmful bacteria, fungi, or viruses. In recent years, molecular diagnostic assays have gained in popularity due to their increased speed and sensitivity; however, using stool samples can be highly complex, as stool includes many inhibitors (e.g., bile salts, polysaccharides, and catabolic substances) that can dramatically reduce assay sensitivity and efficiency. Consequently, expensive and time-consuming extraction steps are often needed.

Meridian’s new Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Stool and Air-Dryable Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Stool Mixes remove the need for time-consuming RNA or DNA purification or complex component optimization. They produce faster and more sensitive assays directly from crudely processed stool material. Setting up the assay can be as simple as adding primers and probes. The assay can then be used in a liquid format or dried down in a convection oven to create ambient-temperature stable assays without the need for lyophilization.

Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Ph.D., Vice President Research & Development - Life Science, commented, “The use of Air-Dryable Direct qPCR Stool mixes for both DNA and RNA in the development of point-of-care assays offers easy sample analysis and reduces turnaround time. This increased efficiency can be essential in many applications, for example, bacterial food poisoning, where early detection and treatment can be lifesaving. Air-dryable technology also has the benefit of allowing oven-drying on site, saving manufacturers’ time and cost. It also allows manufacturers to control their entire manufacturing workflow.”

Meridian is committed to supplying innovative solutions to the diagnostic industry to simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. For more information on leveraging Air-Dryable technology for your assay development, please visit https://meridianlifescience.com/air-dryable-mixes or email Liyan.Pang@meridianlifescience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

