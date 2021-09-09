checkAd

World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. Announces Successful Tests of WOWITEL in the Caribbean

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 16:01  |  20   |   |   

Nexpirion to Provide Disaster Relief Communications Services in Haiti and Other Regions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS: WWII), an innovative telecommunications provider, today announced that it has successfully tested WOWITEL through Nexpirion in Haiti.

On August 14th of this year a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti affecting several major cities, just six years after the previous 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region. This devastating earthquake is another major setback in a country struggling with political instability, food security, Covid -19 and access to communications services and telehealth.

Nexpirion responded to the Haiti crisis by testing the service in the disaster-torn area. According to a top Nexperion representative, “the tests were initiated in an effort to provide critical communications services to the underserved. Our tests have been successful in all of the major cities we tested the WOWITEL network and the WOWITEL app which is now ready for market.”

“Our services are meant to be global and perform in some of the direst conditions. We are prepared to work with any international agency or non-profit to assist Haiti or any global disaster relief effort. We applaud Nexpirion’s efforts to conduct this test in preparation of offering the service to the relief effort ostensibly through various USG and NGO plans” says WOWITEL CEO, Gene Curcio.

The previous aid package to Haiti was $13 Billion to assist over one million displaced people in the 2016 earthquake. The World Bank provided over $160 million to communications.

“Nexpirion, a well-established telecom provider with over 2.5 million customers globally, has chosen WOWITEL, with its robust proprietary network and secure commerce platform, to exclusively private label our pre-paid service known as Smart Voice,” says the CEO of Nexpirion.

Smart Voice, called Voz Inteligente in Spanish, will be marketed as a flat-fee dialing plan.

“Powered by WOWITEL” phone products can save Nexpirion’s customers a significant amount of money.

WEBSITE: www.wowitel.com

CONTACT US
Email: g.curcio@wowitel.com
https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WWII/overview

World Of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. (OTC:WWII) is in the wireless communications industry. The Company is focused on: i.) Prepaid Unlimited WiFi Soft Phone Services for voice, text, data and streaming with or without dedicated connection to a "Hot Spot" or WiFi Network. ii.) The development and release of a new app specifically branded for broad market appeal globally. iii.) Once the network operation is fully operational and the proprietary app is released, then the Company may offer white-label services for third-party networks to build their own apps and operate through the Company's network once commercially available. iv.) Municipal Wireless Implementation in the United States. (The Company spent several years developing relationships with municipalities and responded to numerous RFP's from major cities including Los Angeles). The Company has not entered into any municipal WiFi development agreements to date. The Company is classified as a facilities based service provider who plans to enable the services globally using proprietary software, methodologies and security solutions. WWII has been quietly building the infrastructure, the team, and the resources to provide superior quality international phone service at a fraction of the usual cost using the same network and protocol as the telecommunication giants.

This press release contains forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified.  Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. Announces Successful Tests of WOWITEL in the Caribbean Nexpirion to Provide Disaster Relief Communications Services in Haiti and Other Regions LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS: WWII), an innovative telecommunications provider, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...