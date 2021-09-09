Asia Broadband Moves Toward Launch of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Exchange

Many new features have been added to the Exchange development to expand functionality, usability and market penetration including the web version, Spanish language version and a new Exchange website. Additionally, the continued development subsequent to the Exchange launch is planned to allow for the implementation of various modules for brokers, the issuance of crypto-secured loans and credit/gift cards and connection to retail chains.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has worked diligently over the summer months and achieved numerous development milestones in preparation for the soon to be launched proprietary cryptocurrency exchange (the “Exchange”). AABB management and the development team are thrilled with recent progress of the Exchange project in anticipation of the forthcoming launch.

The Company plans to release an update next week on the Exchange development and implementation stages to launch.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has recently released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and is developing its own proprietary digital exchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

