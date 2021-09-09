Collective Mining Executes Agreement for an Environmental Conservation Project at Cerro Viringo in Caldas, Colombia

Cerro Viringo, which is located in the Hojas Anchas village within the municipality of Supía, is an important landform that has been declared an area of high environmental importance by Corpocaldas and the municipal council of Supía. It is comprised of fifty hectares of native forest and supplies water to the local aqueduct for the municipality of Marmato and three other nearby communities.​ Cerro Viringo has been recognized as the most important environmental conservation area in Supía.

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a strategic alliance has been executed with the Government of Caldas, Corpocaldas (the autonomous regional environmental agency for Caldas), local municipalities and the Company to develop a community-based ecotourism destination at Cerro Viringo.

The project, which is officially named “Ecotourism in the Cerro Viringo Natural Park,” is expected to benefit approximately 290 people and help to reactivate the economy of the Hojas Anchas village community. Additionally, the development of this project will be three-dimensional consisting of environmental conservation, community-based tourism and local economic development. Visitors will be able to interact with the rich biodiversity of the area through recreational activities based upon the principles of sound environmental stewardship.

Over the next few months, Collective will be providing integral leadership to the consortium in structuring the project, which, upon completion, will be presented to FONTUR (government entity in charge of promoting tourism), for project financing. Development of the project is expected to begin in 2022 and culminate in 2023.

“We are pleased to have been invited to be part of this initiative as it aligns with our strict adherence to responsible mining goals by promoting stewardship of natural and cultural resources in our area of operations. As a new entrant to the region, another added benefit of this alliance will be to provide the Company with the opportunity to forge new relationships with individuals residing within our project’s area of influence,” commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective.

“With the Viringo Project, we are looking to preserve our areas of environmental interest and to reactivate the local economy. The alliance with authorities, communities and private companies, such as Collective Mining, are fundamental to this purpose,” commented Marco Londoño, Mayor of Supía.