Starstream Entertainment Enters New $28.3 Billion Global Market While Extending Corporate Reach Into New Southern States

The global workwear/uniform market size was valued at USD 28.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to garner a value of around USD 43 billion by the end of 2025 by registering a CAGR of around 5% across the globe over the forecast period 2018-2025.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starstream Entertainment Inc.'s (OTC Pink: SSET) wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions (Facetime), a premier provider of event staffing, on-demand promotional marketing and brand ambassador services, is pleased to announce that Facetime has added Point Of Sale Design services and Uniform Design and Manufacture to its suite of already impressive marketing solutions.

North America was the largest market, accounting for over 45.0% share of the global revenue in 2018. (Data from https://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-workwear-and-uniforms-ma ... and https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/workwear-market )

Starstream CEO Carla Rissell commented, "In 2021, branding is everything. It is imperative that every company desiring to sell a product emblazons their image, professionalism, and quality spirit upon the minds of the masses through the power of branding. This is one reason why the $28 billion global workwear/uniform market continues to expand. I am pleased to inform investors that we have been actively doing business within this new sector and have designed and manufactured branded uniform solutions for numerous clients since June 2021."

Alongside the branded uniform design and manufacture operations, Facetime has also added the new business service of start-to-finish Point Of Sale design, customization and setup. Unique and well-thought-out Point Of Sales will leave a lasting impression with consumers in a competitive market. Facetime has successfully implemented this into their suite of marketing tools since early summer 2021 and has been servicing the needs of clients from inexpensive items to high-end giveaways.

The Company is also pleased to inform investors that the business activities of Facetime Promotions has expanded well beyond Florida into the states of Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

CEO Carla Rissell concluded: "The reach of Facetime Promotions is growing well beyond Florida and it is doing so because we've been flexible and accessible during these unprecedented times while going the extra mile for all our clients. We rely greatly on word-of-mouth advertising from our clients and our reputation is fantastic within the industry. Covid has not hindered us. In fact, we are currently on track to have our best year ever and I continue to go after new business daily. Now that summer is over, I look forward to bringing consistent updates to our valued shareholders."