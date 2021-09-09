VERB to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-15, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company") , the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held on September 13-15, 2021. He will also be meeting one-on-one with institutional investors virtually throughout the conference.

To view the presentation webcast on demand beginning on September 13, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET, please register using this link.

Mr. Cutaia will discuss the Company’s recent milestone announcements, including the release of verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook, which provides interactive video email capabilities to enterprise and individual Outlook users, newly added powerful features such as attribution for verbLIVE and artificial intelligence/business intelligence to enhance sales productivity, client wins through partnerships with Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM and NewAge, Inc., VERB’s upcoming interactive technology symposium verbLIT, and the growth of the livestream online commerce industry.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, VERB's applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbLIVE (an Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Shoppable Video and Webinar applications), verbCRM (a White-labelled Interactive Video-based Customer Relationship Management application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (an Interactive video and gamified Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). With 200 employees, the Company maintains offices in Newport Beach, California and American Fork, Utah.