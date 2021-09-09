checkAd

Vascular Access Devices Market Gains from Growing Number of Surgeries Related to Vascular Diseases, Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Extend Opportunities, Says TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 16:05  |  35   |   |   

- Rising popularity of vascular access devices due to their efficacy in diagnostics and therapeutics is expected to serve as a vital growth booster during the forecast period

- Considerable prevalence of chronic disorders around the world to lead to steady growth of the vascular access devices market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological advancements and innovations are extrapolated to have a massive influence on the growth trajectory of the vascular access devices market during the forecast period of 2019-2027. In addition, launch of new products and collaborations with other companies are also estimated to offer considerable growth opportunities.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global market for vascular access devices to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The global vascular access devices market was valued at US$ 6.1 Bn in 2018 and is prognosticated to reach US$ 10.14 Bn by 2027.

Lifestyle diseases are increasing at a rapid pace around the world. Unhealthy lifestyle, changing food habits, lack of exercise, growing stress levels, etc. have resulted in the emergence of various lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes. Hospitalization related to these diseases has increased substantially over the years. Based on this aspect, the vascular access devices market is projected to observe promising growth in the near future.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2200

Key Findings of Report

Steady Rise in Cancer Cases to Increase Demand for Central Nervous Catheters

Along with lifestyle diseases, cancer cases are also rising steadily around the world. The growing cancer cases are propelling the demand for central nervous catheters. Before undergoing chemotherapy, doctors advise the use of central nervous catheters to avoid the leak of chemotherapy drugs outside the veins of a cancer patient, which may prove harmful. In addition, central nervous catheters can stay in the human body for a longer period. These factors increase the demand for central nervous catheters, which will ultimately have a positive impact on the growth structure of the vascular access devices market.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vascular Access Devices Market Gains from Growing Number of Surgeries Related to Vascular Diseases, Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Extend Opportunities, Says TMR - Rising popularity of vascular access devices due to their efficacy in diagnostics and therapeutics is expected to serve as a vital growth booster during the forecast period - Considerable prevalence of chronic disorders around the world to lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by ...
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the ...
Healthcare Analytics Market worth $75.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Essity raises EUR 600m in the bond market
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...