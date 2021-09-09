Vascular Access Devices Market Gains from Growing Number of Surgeries Related to Vascular Diseases, Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Extend Opportunities, Says TMR

- Considerable prevalence of chronic disorders around the world to lead to steady growth of the vascular access devices market

- Rising popularity of vascular access devices due to their efficacy in diagnostics and therapeutics is expected to serve as a vital growth booster during the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological advancements and innovations are extrapolated to have a massive influence on the growth trajectory of the vascular access devices market during the forecast period of 2019-2027. In addition, launch of new products and collaborations with other companies are also estimated to offer considerable growth opportunities.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global market for vascular access devices to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The global vascular access devices market was valued at US$ 6.1 Bn in 2018 and is prognosticated to reach US$ 10.14 Bn by 2027.

Lifestyle diseases are increasing at a rapid pace around the world. Unhealthy lifestyle, changing food habits, lack of exercise, growing stress levels, etc. have resulted in the emergence of various lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes. Hospitalization related to these diseases has increased substantially over the years. Based on this aspect, the vascular access devices market is projected to observe promising growth in the near future.

Key Findings of Report

Steady Rise in Cancer Cases to Increase Demand for Central Nervous Catheters

Along with lifestyle diseases, cancer cases are also rising steadily around the world. The growing cancer cases are propelling the demand for central nervous catheters. Before undergoing chemotherapy, doctors advise the use of central nervous catheters to avoid the leak of chemotherapy drugs outside the veins of a cancer patient, which may prove harmful. In addition, central nervous catheters can stay in the human body for a longer period. These factors increase the demand for central nervous catheters, which will ultimately have a positive impact on the growth structure of the vascular access devices market.