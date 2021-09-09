Verizon expands 5G Home Internet and mobility to more customers

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers are getting more 5G in more places on their phones and in their homes. 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is now available in Harrisburg, PA; Athens, GA; Orlando, FL and Fremont, CA, which means 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 82 cities. 5G Home is now available in five additional cities: Fremont, CA; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Sarasota, FL and Niagara Falls, NY. With the addition of these new cities, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is now available in parts of 57 cities.



“Our continued investment in 5G Ultra Wideband means that more people than ever can experience unmatched speed on phones and a home broadband alternative that is transforming the market,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “We will continue our aggressive push into even more places.”