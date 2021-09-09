checkAd

Verizon expands 5G Home Internet and mobility to more customers

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers are getting more 5G in more places on their phones and in their homes. 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is now available in Harrisburg, PA; Athens, GA; Orlando, FL and Fremont, CA, which means 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of 82 cities. 5G Home is now available in five additional cities: Fremont, CA; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Sarasota, FL and Niagara Falls, NY. With the addition of these new cities, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is now available in parts of 57 cities.

“Our continued investment in 5G Ultra Wideband means that more people than ever can experience unmatched speed on phones and a home broadband alternative that is transforming the market,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “We will continue our aggressive push into even more places.”

Super fast 5G for your home
5G Home, a new kind of home internet, is truly unlimited broadband service with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Key highlights of 5G home:

  • Experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.1
  • Starts at just $502 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $702 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan.
  • Work, learn and stream smarter with a free Stream TV device and a Samsung Chromebook 43
  • Verizon will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet.4

Ultra-fast wireless speeds on the go
Customers in these four new 5G Ultra Wideband mobility markets can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds,5 experience console quality gaming on the go, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Enterprise customers in these markets now have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce.

