Ownership rights of all Ignitis Gamyba shares have been transferred to Ignitis Group

On 9 September 2021 the managers of securities accounts made records on the transfer of ownership rights for the remaining 574,803 units of shares of Ignitis Gamyba to the Company and, from this day, 100% of Ignitis Gamyba shares are held by the Company.

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that following the decision of Vilnius District Court (hereinafter – the Court) of 27 August 2021, the managers of securities accounts on 9 September have transferred the money for the shares of AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter – Ignitis Gamyba) held by the minority shareholders (their rightful successors) in their personal securities accounts. The money will be transferred to the shareholders (their rightful successors) holding shares of Ignitis Gamyba in the issuer’s accounts after submitting a request to SEB bank (see below).

The money for Ignitis Gamyba shares was transferred to those shareholders (their rightful successors) who held the shares in personal securities accounts. Those shareholders (their rightful successors) who hold the shares in the issuer’s accounts, can receive the money from 9 September by contacting SEB bank. This requires a free form application:

SEB bank customers can do that at any SEB bank branch or using a SEB internet banking system. It should be indicated which company’s shares must be paid for and the number of the private account to which the money should be transferred

Non-SEB bank customers can submit a request to transfer the money for the shares by booking a meeting at a SEB bank’s branch in advance. Persons must have an identity document and a document confirming the right of ownership of the shares held at the time of the visit

As the Company previously announced on 27 August 2021 ( link ) the Court has made a decision in the case where the shareholders of Ignitis Gamyba were identified as deceased to approve the Company’s statement on the establishment and recognition of a fact of legal significance that the remaining 574,803 units of unsold shares during the mandatory buyout of shares of Ignitis Gamyba are the property of the Company and obliged the managers of securities accounts to make records on the transfer of the rights of ownership to the Company.

The Company also reminds that on 30 April 2021 the Court had already made a decision in the case where the shareholders of Ignitis Gamyba were not identified as deceased to approve the Company’s statement on the establishment and recognition of a fact of legal significance that 11,113,442 units out of 11,688,245 units of unsold shares during the mandatory buyout of shares of Ignitis Gamyba are the property of the Company and obliged the managers of securities accounts to make records on the transfer of the rights of ownership to the Company ( link ). The aforementioned Court decision has already been enforced and is effective.

For additional information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Tel. +370 620 76076