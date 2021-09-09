checkAd

WPP Leaders Recognised for Driving Change in Gender Diversity

Fourteen leaders from across WPP (NYSE: WPP) have been named in the HERoes Women Role Model Lists 2021 for their work in championing women in business and creating a more gender diverse workplace.

Celebrating executives, future leaders and senior leader advocates, the three global lists showcase those who are leading by example and are committed to building more inclusive workplaces that champion gender diversity.

Wunderman Thompson’s Global CEO Mel Edwards (#19), Kantar’s Global CEO – Profiles Division Caroline Frankum, Landor & Fitch’s Group Global CEO Jane Geraghty, VMLY&R Commerce’s Global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow, WPP’s Chief Client Officer Lindsay Pattison, Ogilvy’s Managing Partner and Global Consulting Principal Aisling Ryan, MediaCom UK’s Chief Transformation Officer Sue Unerman, and VMLY&R’s Global Chief Creative Officer Debbi Vandeven, were all included on the HERoes 100 Women Executive List.

Five women also feature in the 100 Women Future Leaders List: Shelina Janmohamed, Vice President of Islamic Marketing, Ogilvy (#6); Mamaa Duker, Associate Director – Business Development, WPP; Valerie Henninger, Senior Partner – Managing Director, Mindshare; Paola Maffezzoni, Head of Marketing & Communications, GroupM Italy; and Stephanie Robles, Director of Global Accounts, Xaxis.

For the fourth year running, WPP CEO Mark Read has been named in the HERoes 50 Advocates List. Since his appointment in 2018, WPP has continued to build an inclusive culture in order to become an employer of choice for all – a key part of the company’s business and growth strategy. WPP has implemented a series of initiatives to achieve greater diversity across the business; in the last year this has included the formation of a dedicated global Inclusion Council and the introduction of incentive schemes for senior leadership to ensure accountability in delivering WPP’s diversity, equity and inclusion agenda.

These measures will help to accelerate progress to date on gender diversity, which has seen increases in female representation to 51% of senior managers, 40% of senior executives and 43% of WPP’s Board members. WPP has also been named in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the last three years, ranked 10th in the Hampton-Alexander FTSE 100 Ranking for Women Leaders and third in Equileap’s Global Report on Gender Equality.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Our success is powered by our people, our ideas and our ability to deliver results for clients. People do their best work in an open and inclusive culture that provides everyone with the opportunity to develop and thrive, so to see our talented female leaders recognised is further evidence of the value of diverse leadership and the progress we are making.”

HERoes 100 Women Executives List:
 Mel Edwards, Global CEO, Wunderman Thompson (#19)
Caroline Frankum, Global CEO, Profiles Division, Kantar
Jane Geraghty, Group Global CEO, Landor & Fitch
Lindsay Pattison, Chief Client Officer, WPP
Aisling Ryan, Managing Partner and Global Consulting Principal, Ogilvy
Sue Unerman, Chief Transformation Officer, MediaCom UK
Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R

HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List:
 Shelina Janmohamed, Vice President – Islamic Marketing, Ogilvy (#6)
Mamaa Duker, Associate Director – Business Development, WPP
Valerie Henninger, Senior Partner – Managing Director, Mindshare
Paola Maffezzoni, Head of Marketing & Communications, GroupM Italy
Stephanie Robles, Director of Global Accounts, Xaxis

HERoes 50 Advocates List:
 Mark Read, CEO, WPP (#4)

(#) indicates that the individual received a top 20 ranking

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.




