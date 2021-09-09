checkAd

action press AG action press photo database with strong growth: now 146.8 million digital assets in inventory

action press photo database with strong growth: now 146.8 million digital assets in inventory

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, September 9, 2021 - As of today, action press international GmbH (Hamburg) has 72.5 million keyworded photos in its database. Including the photo inventory of ddp media GmbH (Hamburg) of 74.3 million photos, action press AG (Frankfurt am Main) has a new total of 146.8 million images. As of August 1, 2021, action press AG reported 110 million photos.

action press, one of the world's largest image databases

On September 2, 2021, action press AG, one of the largest photo agencies in the world, informed that it had acquired 100% of the shares of ddp. "We are not only continuing our growth organically. If it stays at the new pace we have picked up a year ago, we will soon replace Getty Images as the market leader alongside our Chinese competitors," said Prof. Moritz Hunzinger, CEO of action press AG.

