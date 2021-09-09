Notification on convocation of the Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

According to paragraph 11 of the section 37 of the Law on the Suppression of Consequences of the Spread of COVID-19 Infection, providing that until 31 December 2021, the board of a capital company has the right to specify that a meeting of shareholders takes place only electronically even in case if this is not specified in the articles of a capital company, the Management Board of the Company announces that the meeting of shareholders will take place only electronically and the shareholders will participate and vote through electronic means.

The Management Board of joint stock company “Olainfarm”, registration number: 40003007246, legal address: Rūpnīcu iela 5, Olaine, LV-2114 (hereinafter – the Company) upon its own initiative, calls up and announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held on October 14, 2021 at 11.00.

Agenda:

Election of certified auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for the year 2021 and determination of remuneration of auditor

The record date for participation at the shareholders meeting is October 6, 2021. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own have rights to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on October 14, 2021 and vote in written form before the shareholders meeting.

Voting prior the shareholders meeting

Shareholders of the Company can use rights to vote before the shareholders meeting, by filling in a voting form which will be sent upon request starting from September 30, 2021 (by sending the request to the e-mail address: 14.10.2021_akcionaru.sapulce@olainfarm.com ) to e-mail addresses of the shareholders. The voting form will be also available on the website of the Company www.olainfarm.com , on the website of the Official system of the Central Storage of Regulated Information www.oricgs.lv and on the website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

We kindly ask to send completed voting form:

• signed with a valid qualified secure electronic signature which contains a time-stamp - electronically to the Company's e-mail address: 14.10.2021_akcionaru.sapulce@olainfarm.com , indicating in the subject of the mail the following information: “Voting form for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on October 14, 2021”; or