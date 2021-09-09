Inclination of people toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, surge in online bookings, and rise of social media and its positive impact drive the growth of the global outdoor vacation market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,"Outdoor Vacation Market by Tour Type (Volunteering trips, Culinary Tour, Leisure Tour, Heritage trip and Others), Traveler Type (Couple, Family, Solo and Group), Age Group (Generation Z, Millennial and Baby Boomers) and Mode of Booking (Travel Agent and OTA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030."According to the report, the global outdoor vacation industry generated $500.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3,326.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.2 from 2021 to 2030.