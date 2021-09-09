Outdoor Vacation Market to Reach $3,326.4 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 16.2% CAGR Allied Market Research
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,"Outdoor Vacation Market by Tour Type (Volunteering trips, Culinary Tour, Leisure Tour, Heritage trip and Others), Traveler Type (Couple, Family, Solo and Group), Age Group (Generation Z, Millennial and Baby Boomers) and Mode of Booking (Travel Agent and OTA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030."According to the report, the global outdoor vacation industry generated $500.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3,326.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.2 from 2021 to 2030.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Inclination of people toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, surge in online bookings, rise of social media and its positive impact, and high penetration of internet drive the growth of the global outdoor vacation market. However, rise in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities and inadequate support infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the other hand, demand for enhanced service standards and eco-friendly tourism create new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- The outdoor vacation industry is one of the industries that have been hit hard across the world due to lockdown restrictions and travel bans. During the Covid-19 pandemic, national and international travel activities were banned to restrict the spread.
- The associated sectors such as hospitality, travel agencies, tour operators, and transportation services have been affected considerably.
- To cope up with the difficult times, governments of various countries have been taking necessary measures and precautions for attracting traditional tourist destinations and recover from the losses incurred during the lockdown.
The leisure tour segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period
