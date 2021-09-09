checkAd

How Latest Technology Is Fueling Growth Of Online Sports Gambling

PALM BEACH,  Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - What dominates online sports gambling is technology. Some bookmakers who have become online sportsbooks are now among the top gambling companies in the world. An article in Forbes claimed that if all 50 states in the U.S. legalize sports betting, it could end up generating nearly $20 billion in yearly revenue, which is similar to the ever-expanding legalization of recreational marijuana across the U.S.  An article in the European Business Review said that legalized sports betting offers the potential for tech startups to expand their businesses into a multi-billion-dollar market. A highly competitive marketplace can set the stage for technological innovation in online sports gambling. For example, Alphabet Inc. (Google) has recently changed its policies to permit real-money gambling and betting apps on its Play Store in the U.S. and 15 additional countries.  International Game Technology PLC (headquartered in the U.K., with affiliates in Europe, Latin America, and Asia) announced a partnership with Maverick Gaming's subsidiary in Colorado to provide sports betting app in addition to self-service kiosks at three land-based casinos in the state. Dish Network and DraftKings even partnered up to allow satellite TV subscribers to commence sports betting through live television, right to their cell phones".  Active gaming and tech companies in the markets today include:  Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET), Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI).

The article continued:  "As mobile technology's increased availability plays a major role in online sports wagering on an international scale, so goes the industry.  Surprisingly, the country that gambles the most is China. Specifically, their special administrative region (province), Macau… Like the rest of the world, international bookmakers can be accessed online in Macau to bet on sports. However, there are only two legal sites for sports betting and horse racing within the region. (European football and American basketball are two favorites for sports betting in Macau.) The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) topped Europe and North America for sports betting in (recent years). That trend is expected to continue, with online betting and new digital platforms leading the charge."

