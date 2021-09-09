checkAd

DarkPulse, Inc. Closes Acquisition of TJM Electronics West Creating its Manufacturing Division in Tempe, Arizona

TJM Electronics West is an ISO9001 and AS9100 certified electronics and electro-mechanical assembly operation. TJM Operates out of a high tech, 20,000 Sq. ft. facility in Tempe, Arizona. TJM’s assembly team is trained to IPC 610 and J-STD-001 standards, Class 2 and 3.

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has closed the acquisition of electronics manufacturer TJM Electronics West, Inc. (“TJM”).

TJM has been leading the way in comprehensive turnkey electronic contract manufacturing since 1999 with the emergence of Surface Mount Technology (“SMT”). TJM became one of the first automated SMT companies certified to MIL-STD-2000 and is now recognized by major defense contractors as a “3 Star Supplier.” TJM maintains a reputable status as a Preferred Supplier List member for electronic contract manufacturing.

With a broad range of multi-disciplined expertise developed over the last 30 years, TJM has been instrumental in the success of many “World’s First” technologies ranging from military and aerospace, power, and energy conservation, to medical devices used in orthopedic surgery.

“DarkPulse will immediately begin scaling into TJM’s facilities creating the Company’s Manufacturing Division which will include prototyping, R&D, aerospace and robotics design teams. The certifications earned by TJM will allow the Company to work with agencies such as the Department of Defense and other Government entities for the manufacture and sale of electronic components. The additional capabilities brought into DarkPulse from this acquisition will allow for the immediate expansion of the Company’s capabilities to develop additional proprietary components and manufacture those components in house,” said DarkPulse Chairman and CEO Dennis O’Leary.

