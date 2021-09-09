Global Telemedicine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 62.2 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per research findings made by analysts working at Zion market Research, telemedicine market garnered revenue worth about US$ 23.6 billion in 2018 and is predicted to earn nearly US$ 62.2 billion by 2025. The telemedicine market is anticipated to record CAGR of approximately 14.9% during 2019-2025. Moreover, with healthcare industry constantly expanding for fulfilling health needs of patients, healthcare service providers are focusing on providing high quality telemedicine services to patients in a timely, affordable, and convenient way.

This will create lucrative growth avenues for telemedicine market in near future. Additionally, telemedicine has ability of improving primary healthcare services, access to specialty care solutions, and facilitating behavioral health support. Apart from this, need for effective home care services and chronic disease management solutions will drive market trends. Moreover, telemedicine enables healthcare tools in delivering high quality patient care services commencing from initial triage & primary care to specialty drug & home care. Telemedicine also referred as telehealth has proved to be most robust tool that assists healthcare systems make optimum utilization of clinical services & medical resources irrespective of the physical location of doctors. Furthermore, telemedicine provides patient with means to connect with healthcare service provider more frequently without any mobility or location barriers. Additionally, successful execution of telemedicine services and accruing its benefits depends on information exchange, network connectivity, end-user outreach, workflow design, governance, and accurate assessment of patient healthcare needs.

Onset of COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate Telemedicine Market Growth

Expansion of telemedicine market over forecast timeline is owing to rapid spread of COVID-19 across globe resulting in patients preferring medical treatment from doctors at home through telemedicine services. Growing smartphone penetration and availability of strong network connectivity with high internet speed is predicted to escalate demand for telemedicine solutions over years ahead. This, in turn, will proliferate size of telemedicine market in years to come. Moreover, pandemic has enhanced acceptance of telemedicine owing to strict social distancing norms & requirement for remote care. Hockey stick growth of telemedicine market during 2020-2021 can be attributed to payer reforms and favorable compensation norms from payers also covering telemedicine consultations. Apparently, surge in remote patient monitoring activities and digital therapeutics along with escalating preference for digital health solutions will boost telemedicine market growth. Moreover, in case of patients availing telemedicine consultation services, payers have increased medical insurance coverage of remote patient monitoring. This will scale up market growth within a span of few years.