checkAd

Global Telemedicine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 62.2 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 16:38  |  43   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per research findings made by analysts working at Zion market Research, telemedicine market garnered revenue worth about US$ 23.6 billion in 2018 and is predicted to earn nearly US$ 62.2 billion by 2025. The telemedicine market is anticipated to record CAGR of approximately 14.9% during 2019-2025. Moreover, with healthcare industry constantly expanding for fulfilling health needs of patients, healthcare service providers are focusing on providing high quality telemedicine services to patients in a timely, affordable, and convenient way.

Zion Market Research Logo

This will create lucrative growth avenues for telemedicine market in near future. Additionally, telemedicine has ability of improving primary healthcare services, access to specialty care solutions, and facilitating behavioral health support. Apart from this, need for effective home care services and chronic disease management solutions will drive market trends. Moreover, telemedicine enables healthcare tools in delivering high quality patient care services commencing from initial triage & primary care to specialty drug & home care. Telemedicine also referred as telehealth has proved to be most robust tool that assists healthcare systems make optimum utilization of clinical services & medical resources irrespective of the physical location of doctors. Furthermore, telemedicine provides patient with means to connect with healthcare service provider more frequently without any mobility or location barriers. Additionally, successful execution of telemedicine services and accruing its benefits depends on information exchange, network connectivity, end-user outreach, workflow design, governance, and accurate assessment of patient healthcare needs.

Get Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/telemedicine-market

Onset of COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate Telemedicine Market Growth

Expansion of telemedicine market over forecast timeline is owing to rapid spread of COVID-19 across globe resulting in patients preferring medical treatment from doctors at home through telemedicine services. Growing smartphone penetration and availability of strong network connectivity with high internet speed is predicted to escalate demand for telemedicine solutions over years ahead. This, in turn, will proliferate size of telemedicine market in years to come. Moreover, pandemic has enhanced acceptance of telemedicine owing to strict social distancing norms & requirement for remote care. Hockey stick growth of telemedicine market during 2020-2021 can be attributed to payer reforms and favorable compensation norms from payers also covering telemedicine consultations. Apparently, surge in remote patient monitoring activities and digital therapeutics along with escalating preference for digital health solutions will boost telemedicine market growth. Moreover, in case of patients availing telemedicine consultation services, payers have increased medical insurance coverage of remote patient monitoring. This will scale up market growth within a span of few years.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Telemedicine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 62.2 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As per research findings made by analysts working at Zion market Research, telemedicine market garnered revenue worth about US$ 23.6 billion in 2018 and is predicted to earn nearly US$ 62.2 billion by 2025. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by ...
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the ...
Healthcare Analytics Market worth $75.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...