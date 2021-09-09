First Swiss private bank picks the hybrid platform from CREALOGIX

Modernisation and new forms of customer support and outreach offer opportunities. This confronts banks with the challenge of linking existing architecture with new applications, which should be a cost-effective process and offer additional scaling potential. The hybrid platform from CREALOGIX incorporates various modules concerning customer support and outreach, which are supporting the bank's transformation.

The new platform forms the basis for further applications

CREALOGIX has recently won Julius Baer as a global client for its hybrid platform, which enables it to offer holistic solutions digitally and maintain personal relationships online. The main module of the hybrid platform already contains general digital banking functions such as document management, push notifications, securities and payment transactions. The harmonisation of middle- and front-end technologies also improves the customer experience when using the various applications. The bank is thus able to position itself as a digital leader in a demanding market.

Oliver Weber, CEO of CREALOGIX, says: 'We are delighted to be able to offer Julius Baer, Switzerland's biggest private bank, a solution that enables it to create a bridge between its existing infrastructure and the new applications. This collaboration with our first private bank also confirms the market demand for a flexible, modular and future-proof platform - our Digital Hub.»

Press release (PDF)