EQS-News First Swiss private bank picks the hybrid platform from CREALOGIX

First Swiss private bank picks the hybrid platform from CREALOGIX

For the first time, a global private bank has now followed the example of St.Galler Kantonalbank and chosen the Digital Hub from CREALOGIX to implement its digitalisation strategy to optimum effect.

Modernisation and new forms of customer support and outreach offer opportunities. This confronts banks with the challenge of linking existing architecture with new applications, which should be a cost-effective process and offer additional scaling potential. The hybrid platform from CREALOGIX incorporates various modules concerning customer support and outreach, which are supporting the bank's transformation.

The new platform forms the basis for further applications
CREALOGIX has recently won Julius Baer as a global client for its hybrid platform, which enables it to offer holistic solutions digitally and maintain personal relationships online. The main module of the hybrid platform already contains general digital banking functions such as document management, push notifications, securities and payment transactions. The harmonisation of middle- and front-end technologies also improves the customer experience when using the various applications. The bank is thus able to position itself as a digital leader in a demanding market.

Oliver Weber, CEO of CREALOGIX, says: 'We are delighted to be able to offer Julius Baer, Switzerland's biggest private bank, a solution that enables it to create a bridge between its existing infrastructure and the new applications. This collaboration with our first private bank also confirms the market demand for a flexible, modular and future-proof platform - our Digital Hub.»

 

Press release (PDF)

About CREALOGIX
The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their grounding a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has about 660 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Media contact
CREALOGIX Group
Media Office
E-mail: media@crealogix.com
Phone: +41 44 295 90 41

 


