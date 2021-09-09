checkAd

Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER and 260 Aircraft Achieve EASA Certification, Paving Way for European Deliveries

Textron Aviation today accomplished a major milestone with its newest twin-turboprop models, the Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER and King Air 260, as both aircraft achieved European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certification and will begin deliveries to customers throughout the region.

The Beechcraft King Air 260 (Photo: Business Wire)

The Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER and King Air 260 are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“EASA certification begins a whole new era for the Beechcraft King Air in Europe,” said Tom Perry, vice president of Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The King Air has been the turboprop of choice throughout this region for more than five decades, and the new 260 and 360 will build on that legendary reputation. We have incorporated innovative and next generation technologies that enhance the flying experience for an already proven aircraft.”

Renowned for their versatility and reliability, King Air turboprops have been a popular choice across Europe with more than 460 aircraft throughout the region. Nearly half of all King Airs in Europe are owned and operated in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

A typical King Air 360 flight with four passengers and a single pilot has a maximum range of 3,345 km (1,806 nautical miles), allowing it to complete flights such as London to Athens or Frankfurt to Moscow without stopping to refuel. Similarly, the King Air 260 has a maximum range of 3,185 km (1,720 nautical miles), allowing four passengers and a single pilot to take complete flights such as Rome to Madrid or Paris to Stockholm without refueling.

About the Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER and 260

The King Air 360/360ER and 260 models represent the next generation of the legendary King Air turboprop family, building on its reputation of versatility and reliability. The aircraft offer the latest technological advancements in the cockpit along with providing additional comfort to the passenger experience.

The King Air 360/360ER turboprop features the addition of the Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) ThrustSense Autothrottle. The autothrottle supports pilots in their critical mission of delivering people or cargo by automatically managing engine power from the takeoff roll through the climb, cruise, descent, and go-around phases of flight.

