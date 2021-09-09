Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.



Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”). The second tranche consisted of 424,391 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $3.22 per Unit and 108,801 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of $3.86 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $1,786,511. Total gross proceeds to the Company including the first tranche of the Offering, which closed on August 27, 2021, was approximately $4,015,687. The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as sole lead agent (the “Agent”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $4.18 for a period of three (3) years from the issue date.