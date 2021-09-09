checkAd

BayCom Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of BayCom Corp Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – BCML

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) and Pacific Enterprise Bancorp is fair to BayCom shareholders. Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BayCom common stock in exchange for each share of Pacific Enterprise common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether BayCom and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for BayCom shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for BayCom shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of BayCom shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

