Video Analytics Market worth USD 14.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report " Video Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application (Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring), Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Video Analytics Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026 from USD 5.9 billion in 2021.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing investments and focus of governing institutions on public safety, need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real time, significant drop in crime rate due surveillance cameras, growing need among enterprises to leverage BI and actionable insights for advanced operations, limitation of manual video analysis, government initiatives in adopting emerging technologies to enhance the public safety infrastructure, reduced cost of video surveillance equipment and long term RoI and demand for enhanced video surveillance.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Video Analytics Market"

275 – Tables

69 – Figures

288 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=778

Edge-based segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, the market is segmented into two categories edge based and server based video analytics. Edge-based segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Edge-based video analytics evolves with the emergence of new powerful in-build chipsets in cameras that offer higher computational capabilities at the edge. Such systems inform operators on a wide range of real-time video or audio events requiring attention and providing more sophisticated analytics, such as queue management and heat maps that offer new opportunities for business and traffic intelligence. Advancements in deep learning and its integration with the edge system are expected to drive the adoption in the coming years. Deep learning takes ML to another level based on neural network principles that impersonate the complexity of the human brain. Earlier, the functionality was mainly available at server-side processes, which would require videos to be decompressed and processed. Edge-based devices need external inputs to learn from before proving as a useful tool to recognize known objects and behaviors.