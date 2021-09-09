checkAd

Alliant Energy donates $4 million to help customers pay energy bills

09.09.2021   

Hometown Care Energy Fund assists financially disadvantaged customers in Iowa and Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $4 million donation by Alliant Energy to its Hometown Care Energy Fund will help customers pay their energy bills. Customers who need financial assistance are encouraged to use the funds to avoid falling behind on their bills. Of the $4 million contribution, $2 million is available to customers in Iowa and $2 million is available to customers in Wisconsin.

“We understand many customers still need help paying their utility bill, even as the economy recovers from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to double our contribution to the fund to help our customers recover and get back on track,” said Linda Mattes, vice president of customer operations at Alliant Energy. “If customers are struggling financially, we do want them to know help is available.”

In Iowa, Alliant Energy partners with nonprofit organizations to distribute the funds. Customers in Iowa can review income eligibility requirements and apply for funding by contacting their local Community Action Agency.

In Wisconsin, Alliant Energy, in partnership with nonprofit organizations, will identify income-eligible customers and disperse funds to those customers.

The Hometown Care Energy Fund is supported annually with funds from Alliant Energy shareowners, as well as voluntary contributions from employees, retirees and customers. Shareowner contributions are not included in the rates charged to customers. For more information, including how to donate to the fund, visit alliantenergy.com/hometowncare.

“Providing support to those who need it the most is critical given the economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board, the nonprofit advocate for Alliant Energy’s residential and small business customers in Wisconsin. “CUB appreciates the boost to the Hometown Care Energy Fund and Alliant Energy’s commitment both to help customers who have fallen behind on their energy bills and collaborate with us on innovative ideas to help folks in dire straits.”

"The addition to the Hometown Care Energy Fund will certainly help households that are struggling to make ends meet", said Christine Taylor, Bureau Chief of the Bureau of Energy Assistance at the Iowa Department of Human Rights. "We welcome the support of Alliant Energy to help Iowa families and individuals in need."

In addition to the Hometown Care Energy Fund, Alliant Energy offers several options to help customers manage their bills. The company’s My Account site allows customers to set up a flexible payment arrangement based on their ability to pay, track their energy use and make fee-free credit card payments. Customers may also request a payment extension or set up weekly or monthly automatic payments.

Alliant Energy also assists financially disadvantaged customers in Wisconsin through an Arrears Management Program. This program reduces customers’ past-due balances each time they pay their current monthly bill on time.

To find other resources available for customers who need assistance, visit alliantenergy.com/energyassistance or call 211.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media contact: Morgan Hawk (319) 786-4040
Investor Relations: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146





