FLSmidth & Co. A/S to issue up to 6,400,000 new shares in a directed issue and private placement

The Board of Directors of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth or the Company) has resolved to launch an offering of new shares at market price (the Offering). The Offering will be completed through an accelerated book-building process and will consist of up to 6,400,000 new shares of DKK 20 each (the New Shares), representing up to 12.49% of FLSmidth's currently registered share capital in a private placement directed at institutional and professional investors in Denmark and certain other jurisdictions.





Background for the Offering

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for payment of the purchase price in respect of the Company’s contemplated acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG’s mining business as announced in Company Announcement No. 7 2021 and other costs related to the acquisition such as integration expenses. Any residual net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Offering

The Offering will be made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a prospectus as a directed issue and private placement to eligible institutional and professional investors in Denmark and in certain other jurisdictions at market price and without pre-emption rights for FLSmidth's existing shareholders. The Offering is not underwritten.

The books for the Offering will open with immediate effect and can close at any time. The offer price will be determined after the close of the accelerated book-building process. The result of the Offering, the offer price and allocation are expected to be announced as soon as practicable thereafter.

FLSmidth, the Board of Directors, the Group CEO and the Group CFO have each agreed to a 180-day lock-up period in relation to shares in FLSmidth towards the Managers. The lock-up undertakings are subject to certain customary exemptions.

Resolution on share capital increase

The decision to launch an offering of up to 6,400,000 New Shares in a directed issue is made pursuant to Article 4a(3) in FLSmidth’s Articles of Association pursuant to which the Board of Directors is authorised to make share capital increases without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders.