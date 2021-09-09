checkAd

UPS Reimagines Approach To Holidays, Aims To Hire Over 100,000 Essential Seasonal Workers

Logistics leader offers ‘30 minutes or less’ from application to hire for qualified candidates

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced today that it expects to hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022.

“We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations. “We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers – by offering competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.

UPS has a track record of turning seasonal jobs into careers. Over the last three years, about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 138,000 current UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

That opportunity for a permanent job is important to many. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of seasonal hires want their job to turn into a long-term position, according to a recent survey of Americans who hold, held or would consider a seasonal job.

UPS encourages all candidates applying for a seasonal job to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The company has followed all World Health Organization guidelines for essential workers since the pandemic began.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com.

Video b-roll can be found at: 2021 UPS Jobs b-roll.

* TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, conducted an online survey of 1,000 past, present and potential American seasonal workers on behalf of UPS.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2020 revenue of $84.6 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 540,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com. 

