Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co. Inc. Expands Footprint to include Michigan’s Largest Cannabis Cultivation Facility

Old Bethpage, New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co. Inc. (Ticker: MILC) (“MILC” or the “Company”) today announced that it is expanding its sustainable cannabis cultivation activities by establishing operations in the second largest cannabis market in the country: Michigan. A subsidiary of MILC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Millennium Cannabis LLC, (“Millennium Cannabis”), has executed a long-term lease (the “Lease”) for a 556,146 square foot state-of-the-art greenhouse cultivation facility located in Marengo Township, Michigan (the “Property”). The Lease was entered into simultaneously with the acquisition of the Property by Power REIT (Ticker: PW and PW.PRA). David H. Lesser, MILC’s Chairman and CEO is also Chairman and CEO of Power REIT.

The state-of-the-art “Dutch Venlo Style” greenhouse is 26-foot high which helps control the growing environment. The diffused glass roof is beneficial to plant growth and allows greater plant density. The greenhouse features advanced cultivation controls and a best-in-class irrigation/fertigation system. There are also two large, multi-functional boilers that heat and help dehumidify the greenhouse as well as provide the crop with enhanced CO2 levels to improve plant yields. There is a 1-million-gallon hot water storage tank that allows the boilers to run during the day to provide enhanced CO2 to the plants for photosynthesis but then uses the stored heat at night and as otherwise needed. The greenhouse also includes an exceptional irrigation system with 500,000 gallons of feed tanks that can water the entire greenhouse in under 20 minutes. The irrigation system is configured with 12 different feed zones. This allows for precision crop feeding targeting each zone based on the plant growth stage and cultivar. This facility is labor-efficient with an under-bench radiant heating system that acts as a dual-purpose rail system for carts and other equipment to enhance labor efficiency.

Capital Improvements

As part of the transaction, Power REIT has agreed to fund capital improvements for the Property to position it for cannabis cultivation. Power REIT’s current capital commitment for the initial phase of improvements is approximately $3 million which includes costs related to permitting and licensing, fire suppression, security and site work. Power REIT is working with its tenant to finalize the budget for additional property improvements that Power REIT will fund and amend the lease accordingly. These improvements are expected to include a light deprivation system which is important to maximize plant yields, dry and cure space, a state-of-the-art propagation room, as well as an early-stage plant nursery at the facility as well as upgrades to facilities to support the needs of employees such as bathrooms and lockers.