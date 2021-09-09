DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Financing

BayWa AG signs ESG-linked syndicated financing agreement for €1.7 billion



09.09.2021 / 17:12

BayWa AG signs ESG-linked syndicated financing agreement for €1.7 billion

BayWa's syndicated master financing facility focuses on sustainability Munich, September 2021 - BayWa AG has signed an agreement for a syndicated credit facility of €1.7 billion. The credit line is the first in the company's history to be aligned with the ESG rating issued by the rating agency MSCI ESG Research, extending the reach of BayWa's sustainability strategy to include its financing activities. MSCI ESG Research has awarded the BayWa Group an "AA" rating. The syndicated financing agreement is linked to environmental, social and corporate governance criteria (ESG) and comes with a three-year term offering two extension options of one year each. The syndicated financing agreement was coordinated by DZ BANK AG, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and UniCredit Bank AG as bookrunners. The syndicate includes a total of ten international banks. Rothschild & Co. served as financial advisor to BayWa. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



