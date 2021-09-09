checkAd

Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Official Launch of FuseChoice Dermal Matrix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 17:11  |  30   |   |   

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) (“Fuse” or the “Company”), an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced the official launch of the FuseChoice Dermal Matrix line (“FuseChoice Derm”). This is the latest addition to Fuse’s comprehensive biologics portfolio.

Dermal matrices have a significant track record in sports medicine and wound care markets for applications such as supplemental support, protection, reinforcement, and covering of a tendon or soft tissue. As technology has advanced, Fuse is now able to offer thicker options for a broader range of solutions with practical storage options and a longer shelf-life.

FuseChoice Derm has been developed by using a proprietary process to preserve the inherent properties of key extracellular matrix molecules, such as collagen and elastin, while maintaining excellent tensile strength to maintain its framework with intact vascular channels.

“We are excited about this new addition to the Fuse biologics portfolio,” commented Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse. “While there are several dermal matrices on the market, we believe the composition, versatility, and safety of FuseChoice Derm is the perfect combination of properties for tendon and soft tissue augmentation.”

Available in two sizes and three different thicknesses, FuseChoice Derm is unique from other dermal matrices on the market by offering distinctive qualities such as no up-front preparation, a longer shelf life, clearly differentiated indication markers for placement, and storage at ambient temperature.

Reeg further added, “We are committed to adding both proven and innovative products to our comprehensive portfolio of products within our spine, total joint, upper and lower extremities, sports medicine, and biologics divisions. Adding new products, such as FuseChoice Derm, demonstrates that our top priority at Fuse remains to provide effective solutions for today’s clinical challenges and assist with improving surgical outcomes.”

About Fuse Medical, Inc.

Fuse is an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of products in the orthopedics total joints, sports medicine, trauma, upper and lower extremities space, as well as, degenerative and deformity spine, osteobiologics, wound care, and regenerative products. For more information about the Company, or if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of any Fuse’s products, please contact us at info@fusemedical.com or visit: www.fusemedical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the failure of the Company to close the transaction; and integration issues with the consolidated company. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Official Launch of FuseChoice Dermal Matrix Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) (“Fuse” or the “Company”), an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced the official launch of the FuseChoice Dermal Matrix line …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020