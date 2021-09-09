Ferro Shareholders Approve Acquisition by an Affiliate of Prince

Under the terms of the proposed merger, Ferro shareholders will have the right to receive $22.00 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes, for each share of Ferro common stock that they own immediately prior to the effective time. Upon the terms and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the merger agreement and in accordance with the Ohio General Corporation Law, at the effective time of the merger, PMHC Fortune Merger Sub, Inc., an affiliate of Prince, will merge with and into Ferro, with Ferro continuing as the surviving corporation in the merger and as a direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Prince.

Ferro continues to anticipate that the closing of the merger will occur in the first quarter of 2022 pending antitrust and regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About Ferro Corporation

Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 3,700 associates globally and reported 2020 sales of $959 million.

